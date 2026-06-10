CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 19,226 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3%

ANIP opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.37. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.44.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,772 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $220,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 78,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,332. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 78,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,962.40. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,052. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ANI Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ANI Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here