CenterBook Partners LP Raises Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,337 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 215,774 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 1.07% of Latham Group worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,610,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 1,709.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 955,867 shares of the company's stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 903,032 shares during the period. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296,376 shares of the company's stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 148,365 shares during the period. Finally, Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,713 shares of the company's stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 109,862 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $5.28 on Monday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $619.92 million, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Latham Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $117.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWIM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Latham Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Latham Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Latham Group from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Latham Group

Insider Activity

In other Latham Group news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe bought 15,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $73,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,649,714.20. The trade was a 2.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $484,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures and supplies a broad range of aquatic products and services for residential and commercial applications. Offerings include fiberglass and vinyl-liner pool shells, commercial water park structures, water slides, surf simulators, pumps, filters, heaters and sanitation systems. The company also provides parts, equipment and technical support for pool installation, maintenance and repair.

Operating across three core segments—commercial, residential and aftermarket—Latham delivers turnkey aquatic facilities and attractions for municipal, hospitality and resort clients, offers packaged pool kits and equipment packages to builders and dealers, and supplies replacement parts, service contracts and technical assistance to support ongoing pool operations.

Headquartered in the United States, Latham Group maintains manufacturing and distribution centers throughout North America and Europe.

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