CenterBook Partners LP Sells 16,163 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,239 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,163 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.1% of CenterBook Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $265.57.

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Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $285.06 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $261.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $331.51. The firm has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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