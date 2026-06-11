CenterBook Partners LP Sells 22,044 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 22,044 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,661,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,719 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $73,092,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,454,000 after buying an additional 162,706 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 131.8% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 250,489 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,764,000 after buying an additional 142,448 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $130,803,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $109.44 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.08. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.10 and a 12-month high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,460.75. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock worth $415,931 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.25.

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About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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