CenterBook Partners LP Sells 45,218 Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,139 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,218 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Circle Internet Group were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRCL. Creative Planning bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $295,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $1,474,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $47,640,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $2,649,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CRCL shares. Clear Str raised Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Circle Internet Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Circle Internet Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.18.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 11,670 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $1,315,325.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 343,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,720,167.98. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 26,666 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $2,233,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 521,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,701,503.75. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,321,337 shares of company stock valued at $113,478,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRCL opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion and a PE ratio of -25.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.76. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Circle Internet Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17 about the future of digital money and finance, giving the company another high-profile platform to highlight its story and strategy. Circle to Speak at VivaTech 2026

Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17 about the future of digital money and finance, giving the company another high-profile platform to highlight its story and strategy. Positive Sentiment: MassPay expanded its stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, a sign that Circle’s payments infrastructure is gaining additional commercial adoption. MassPay Expands Stablecoin Payout Capabilities

MassPay expanded its stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, a sign that Circle’s payments infrastructure is gaining additional commercial adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act kept attention on the company’s long-term valuation, but also underscored that investors are still debating whether the stock’s rich multiple is justified. Circle’s cirBTC Launch And CLARITY Act Progress Test Rich Valuation

Coverage around Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act kept attention on the company’s long-term valuation, but also underscored that investors are still debating whether the stock’s rich multiple is justified. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Circle’s valuation and its resilience versus crypto market turbulence, which may be influencing sentiment but do not change the near-term fundamentals directly. Circle Internet Group Valuation After Rival Stablecoin Plans Spark Volatility

Several market commentary pieces focused on Circle’s valuation and its resilience versus crypto market turbulence, which may be influencing sentiment but do not change the near-term fundamentals directly. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares, including CEO Jeremy Allaire, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen, director Patrick Sean Neville, and insider Nikhil Chandhok. While some sales were under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans and one was tied to tax withholding, the size of the selling may still pressure sentiment. Insider sales filings

Circle Internet Group Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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