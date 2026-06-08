CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,941,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 235,346 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.21% of CenterPoint Energy worth $802,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,129,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,381,069,000 after acquiring an additional 833,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,381,128 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,158,492,000 after acquiring an additional 719,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,023,720 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $650,189,000 after acquiring an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,925,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,722,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $296,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut CenterPoint Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $44.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $42.71 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $44.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio is 56.44%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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