CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Stock Position Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,246 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 25,682 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.09% of CenterPoint Energy worth $26,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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