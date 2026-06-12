Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 290,360 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435,967 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 290,360 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 3.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.82% of Public Storage worth $372,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1,306.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,378 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $325.35 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.54 and a 1-year high of $331.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $295.00 to $291.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $352.00 to $349.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $316.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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