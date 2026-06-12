Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 469,777 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,433,155 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 469,777 shares during the quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties comprises about 1.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $147,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 33,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 337,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,703,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1,104.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 673,072 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,794,000 after acquiring an additional 617,202 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Equity Lifestyle Properties

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,000,905.80. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.28). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.99%.The business had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $67.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $59.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELS

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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