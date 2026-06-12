Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $117.14 Million Stock Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,946 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 87,564 shares during the quarter. BXP makes up about 1.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of BXP worth $117,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BXP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,261,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 163,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BXP by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of BXP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,401,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $564,883,000 after purchasing an additional 232,591 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BXP by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BXP by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 450,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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BXP Price Performance

NYSE BXP opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.BXP's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. BXP's dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other BXP news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,613.35. This represents a 86.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,417.65. This trade represents a 81.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BXP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BXP

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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