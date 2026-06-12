Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $26.84 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,044 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 76,960 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lamar Advertising worth $26,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,796 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 129,877 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $152.36 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.20. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.66 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $522.86 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio is presently 118.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $767,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,039,102.50. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

See Also

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