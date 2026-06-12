Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $75.23 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP - Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 124,971 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of EastGroup Properties worth $75,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 83.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 53.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26,500.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director David Michael Fields sold 504 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $98,668.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $691,263.87. This represents a 12.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.0%

EGP opened at $202.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.07. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 8.37%. EastGroup Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.460-9.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $208.07.

View Our Latest Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc NYSE: EGP is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company's portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

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