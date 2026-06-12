Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 864,078 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,135,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 864,078 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 1.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $196,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $710,672,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,850,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $155,690,000 after buying an additional 2,477,585 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 21,864.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,774,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,961,000 after buying an additional 1,766,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,810,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $507,532,000 after buying an additional 1,260,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,888,809 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $96,053,000 after buying an additional 1,248,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $37.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.American Homes 4 Rent's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is 107.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

See Also

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