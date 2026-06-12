Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,226,384 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,901,289 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Healthpeak Properties worth $84,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 269,493 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,723,151 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,868,000 after acquiring an additional 95,196 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 90,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,438,000 after acquiring an additional 154,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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