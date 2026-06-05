Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,392 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 111,090 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.9% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $218.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.83 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company's 50 day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,906,961 shares of company stock worth $384,041,268. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking.

Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact.

Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle.

Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results.

NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge.

Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny remains a risk, as Senator Elizabeth Warren invited Jensen Huang to testify at a Senate hearing on China AI chip sales and U.S. export controls, keeping pressure on NVIDIA’s China exposure.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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