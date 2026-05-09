Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,443 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.97% of Centrus Energy worth $263,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company's stock.

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Centrus Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Centrus Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Centrus reported Q1 EPS of $1.05, well above the $0.33 consensus estimate, with revenue of $76.7 million also slightly ahead of expectations. That earnings beat supports the case that the business is executing better than Wall Street expected.

Centrus reported Q1 EPS of $1.05, well above the $0.33 consensus estimate, with revenue of $76.7 million also slightly ahead of expectations. That earnings beat supports the case that the business is executing better than Wall Street expected. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles and commentary highlighted expanding partnerships and stronger nuclear demand, suggesting Centrus remains well positioned in a favorable industry backdrop.

Several recent articles and commentary highlighted expanding partnerships and stronger nuclear demand, suggesting Centrus remains well positioned in a favorable industry backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised some near-term estimates, including Q3 2026 EPS, and kept a generally constructive longer-term outlook, which suggests analysts still see upside in parts of the business.

Northland Securities raised some near-term estimates, including Q3 2026 EPS, and kept a generally constructive longer-term outlook, which suggests analysts still see upside in parts of the business. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q1 earnings call transcript and presentation are likely keeping attention focused on management’s guidance, contract visibility, and the pace of future uranium enrichment opportunities.

The company’s Q1 earnings call transcript and presentation are likely keeping attention focused on management’s guidance, contract visibility, and the pace of future uranium enrichment opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Northland also cut its Q2, Q4, and FY2027 EPS estimates, which may be weighing on sentiment by signaling that profits could be more uneven after the strong first quarter.

Northland also cut its Q2, Q4, and FY2027 EPS estimates, which may be weighing on sentiment by signaling that profits could be more uneven after the strong first quarter. Negative Sentiment: An article specifically titled “Centrus Energy (LEU) stock trades down, here is why” points to immediate market concerns, likely tied to valuation, near-term earnings variability, or profit-taking after the recent move higher.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEU. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LEU opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.43. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $464.25. The firm's 50 day moving average is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.36.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Centrus Energy's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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