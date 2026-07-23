Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,960 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.94% of Centrus Energy worth $66,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 202,058 shares of the company's stock worth $35,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares during the last quarter. NFSG Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 362 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 58,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LEU opened at $174.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.72. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $142.13 and a 1 year high of $464.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $171.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.40.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Centrus Energy

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In related news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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