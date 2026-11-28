Atreides Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRS - Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,487,828 shares of the company's stock after selling 322,258 shares during the period. Cerebras Systems accounts for 3.4% of Atreides Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 1.47% of Cerebras Systems worth $619,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington University boosted its stake in Cerebras Systems by 175.3% during the third quarter. Washington University now owns 1,517,400 shares of the company's stock worth $269,566,000 after buying an additional 966,314 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerebras Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,934,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cerebras Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,853,000. Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerebras Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Cerebras Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,343,000.

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Cerebras Systems Price Performance

Shares of CBRS opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm's fifty day moving average is $133.03. Cerebras Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $386.34.

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $230.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerebras Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cerebras Systems

In other news, CTO Sean Lie sold 120,000 shares of Cerebras Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.97, for a total value of $25,076,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 309,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,690,633.93. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew D. Feldman sold 37,694 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $3,668,003.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,965.43. The trade was a 69.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 842,834 shares of company stock valued at $158,301,807 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Cerebras Systems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerebras Systems to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cerebras Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cerebras Systems from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cerebras Systems from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRS

Cerebras Systems Profile

Cerebras Systems develops high-performance computing systems and software for artificial intelligence workloads. Its products are designed to help organizations train and run large AI models, including large language models. The company's offerings include the CS-3 system, powered by its Wafer-Scale Engine processor, along with software for developing and deploying AI workloads. Cerebras also provides access to its computing capabilities through cloud-based services. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Cerebras was co-founded by Andrew Feldman, who serves as the company's chief executive officer.

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