Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,903 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lincoln Electric worth $29,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,561 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $68,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 137,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lincoln Electric from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 4.6%

LECO stock opened at $253.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.47. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.13 and a 52 week high of $310.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Key Stories Impacting Lincoln Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Lincoln Electric to $10.69 from $10.66, signaling slightly better earnings expectations for the current fiscal year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Lincoln Electric to $10.69 from $10.66, signaling slightly better earnings expectations for the current fiscal year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also nudged up its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $2.70 from $2.69 and its Q4 2026 estimate to $2.79 from $2.78, suggesting steady operating momentum.

The firm also nudged up its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $2.70 from $2.69 and its Q4 2026 estimate to $2.79 from $2.78, suggesting steady operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Looking further out, Zacks increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $11.77 from $11.72 and lifted its Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 projections, which may reinforce confidence in Lincoln Electric’s earnings trajectory.

Looking further out, Zacks increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $11.77 from $11.72 and lifted its Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 projections, which may reinforce confidence in Lincoln Electric’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: One June 9 short-interest item reported zero shares short and no meaningful change, so it does not appear to be a material trading catalyst.

One June 9 short-interest item reported zero shares short and no meaningful change, so it does not appear to be a material trading catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Even after the revisions, Zacks’ FY2026 estimate of $10.69 remains slightly below the current consensus of $10.81 per share, so the updates are supportive but not dramatically above market expectations.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LECO is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company's portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

See Also

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