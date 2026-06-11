Cerity Partners LLC Buys 37,917 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612,958 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $35,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,414,397 shares of the company's stock worth $254,534,000 after purchasing an additional 658,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,866,815 shares of the company's stock worth $165,300,000 after purchasing an additional 252,790 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bcwm LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 85,936 shares of the company's stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The company has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. Altria Group's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.44.

View Our Latest Report on MO

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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