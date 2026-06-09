Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,991 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 118,265 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $230,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 28.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after purchasing an additional 246,243 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,945.8% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 88,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.60 and a 200 day moving average of $178.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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