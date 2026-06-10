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Cerity Partners LLC Has $62.19 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 95,149 shares valued at about $62.19 million.
  • Wall Street analysts remain broadly positive on GEV, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating sitting at “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of $1,090.76.
  • GE Vernova reported strong quarterly results, including revenue growth of 17% year over year and earnings that far exceeded analyst estimates, while also announcing a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share.
  • Interested in GE Vernova? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,149 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $62,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $919.59 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.65 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,006.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $826.35. The firm has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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