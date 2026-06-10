Cerity Partners LLC Has $86.05 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,066 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,722 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $86,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.68.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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