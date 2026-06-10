Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 174,943 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $63,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 77.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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