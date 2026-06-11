Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 31,681 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,419 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Xylem worth $50,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Xylem by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Further Reading

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