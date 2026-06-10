Cerity Partners LLC Sells 36,170 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 687,721 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Robinhood Markets worth $77,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,754,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,579,000 after acquiring an additional 434,524 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 127,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of HOOD opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,281,759.61. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 571,602 shares valued at $41,959,746. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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