Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 13,180 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,743 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.21% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRL. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.0%

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $660.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $782.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Argus began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

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About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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