Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $345,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,932,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,636,858,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,057,858 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,851,187,000 after acquiring an additional 451,966 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,745,197 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $796,141,000 after purchasing an additional 304,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,717,515 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $783,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC now owns 1,636,856 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $746,717,000 after purchasing an additional 231,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $342.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $275.08 and a 1-year high of $487.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $46.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.3663 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lee-Chung Lu acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,400. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $71,490.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $571,920. This represents a 14.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about TSM:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded TSM to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects—a potential support for shares if expectations translate into results. TSMC upgraded to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded TSM to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects—a potential support for shares if expectations translate into results. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term coverage continues to highlight TSMC’s role in AI-chip manufacturing. One article also points to potential demand from quantum-computing infrastructure entering AI data centers, though this is a developing opportunity rather than a near-term earnings driver. Stocks to buy as quantum enters AI data centers

Longer-term coverage continues to highlight TSMC’s role in AI-chip manufacturing. One article also points to potential demand from quantum-computing infrastructure entering AI data centers, though this is a developing opportunity rather than a near-term earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: ETFs were net sellers of TSM shares, with reported net sales of $44.8 million on Nov. 24, adding a modest near-term supply concern. ETFs are net sellers of TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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