Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 15,789 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,970 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $318,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,163.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,129.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,038.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Eli Lilly confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, with a conference call the same day, keeping attention on the company’s upcoming earnings update. Lilly confirms date and conference call for second-quarter 2026 financial results announcement

Eli Lilly confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, with a conference call the same day, keeping attention on the company’s upcoming earnings update. Neutral Sentiment: An update on Lilly’s EMPRISE diabetes study added some interest in the company’s clinical data pipeline, but the market’s focus is still centered on the legal battle with Novo Nordisk. Real-World Diabetes Data: What Eli Lilly’s EMPRISE Update Means for LLY Investors

An update on Lilly’s EMPRISE diabetes study added some interest in the company’s clinical data pipeline, but the market’s focus is still centered on the legal battle with Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Broader pharma stocks got a lift after reports that generic drugs imported into the U.S. will remain under a zero-percent tariff for two more years, which could support sentiment across the sector, including Lilly. These major drug stocks rally after Trump's zero tariff announcement

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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