Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 33,315 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,367 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,315 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Chevron worth $247,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,492,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,341 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,586,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research lowered Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $193.04 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $146.49 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen lifted its price target on Chevron to $200 from $197, signaling continued analyst confidence despite keeping a hold rating. TD Cowen price target update

TD Cowen lifted its price target on Chevron to $200 from $197, signaling continued analyst confidence despite keeping a hold rating. Positive Sentiment: Chevron is being highlighted in dividend-focused articles as a steady income name, which may support demand from long-term investors. Dividend Aristocrats article

Chevron is being highlighted in dividend-focused articles as a steady income name, which may support demand from long-term investors. Positive Sentiment: Rising oil prices amid geopolitical uncertainty are favorable for Chevron’s upstream business and could improve near-term earnings. Oil prices jump article

Rising oil prices amid geopolitical uncertainty are favorable for Chevron’s upstream business and could improve near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron shut production at a U.S. Gulf platform ahead of a tropical storm, a precautionary move that could limit output temporarily but is not necessarily a lasting operational issue. Production shutdown article

Chevron shut production at a U.S. Gulf platform ahead of a tropical storm, a precautionary move that could limit output temporarily but is not necessarily a lasting operational issue. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are awaiting Chevron’s second-quarter earnings, with expectations for a strong profit rebound; the report could become a major stock catalyst. Earnings preview article

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here