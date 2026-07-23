Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 47,064 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Micron Technology were worth $130,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $959.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $958.06 and a 200 day moving average of $615.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

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