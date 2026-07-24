Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,534 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $90,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC cut shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PFE opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Pfizer’s supplemental application for Talzenna plus Xtandi under Priority Review, a sign regulators are giving the prostate cancer expansion a faster path forward. Reuters article

The FDA accepted Pfizer’s supplemental application for Talzenna plus Xtandi under Priority Review, a sign regulators are giving the prostate cancer expansion a faster path forward. Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually heavy, with traders buying far more call options than normal, suggesting some investors are positioning for further upside in PFE.

Options activity was unusually heavy, with traders buying far more call options than normal, suggesting some investors are positioning for further upside in PFE. Neutral Sentiment: Articles discussing Pfizer’s roughly 7% dividend yield may help support the stock by reinforcing its income appeal, but they do not change the underlying business outlook. Motley Fool article

Articles discussing Pfizer’s roughly 7% dividend yield may help support the stock by reinforcing its income appeal, but they do not change the underlying business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary on Pfizer’s oncology valuation suggests investors are still debating whether the company’s pipeline can justify a higher multiple. Kalkine Media article

Broader commentary on Pfizer’s oncology valuation suggests investors are still debating whether the company’s pipeline can justify a higher multiple. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing expanded patent litigation tied to mRNA vaccine technology remains a legal overhang and could create additional costs or uncertainty for Pfizer’s legacy COVID-19 franchise. Yahoo Finance article

Ongoing expanded patent litigation tied to mRNA vaccine technology remains a legal overhang and could create additional costs or uncertainty for Pfizer’s legacy COVID-19 franchise. Negative Sentiment: Separately, policy risk remains a concern after reports that the Trump administration is considering steep tariffs on generic drugs, which could increase pressure across the pharmaceutical sector. Bloomberg article

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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