Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,628 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $55,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.7%

ISRG opened at $337.50 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.57 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $406.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.98. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $469.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.46.

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Key Intuitive Surgical News

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Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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