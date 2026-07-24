Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,946 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.05% of Lowe's Companies worth $69,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.87 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $215.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.45. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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