Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 12,173 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,040 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of EMCOR Group worth $40,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $389,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,477 shares of the construction company's stock worth $342,894,000 after buying an additional 453,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $781,239,000 after buying an additional 327,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $156,714,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $744.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $812.24 and a 200-day moving average of $784.37. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $564.92 and a 52-week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. EMCOR Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EME shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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