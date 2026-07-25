Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 20,683 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 934,094 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $67,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $546,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264,946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares in the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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