Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 61,421 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of American Tower worth $42,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28,121.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 37,686,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,616,703,000 after buying an additional 37,553,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,987,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,499,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,361,675,000 after acquiring an additional 227,361 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in American Tower by 20,721.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,948,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,219,894,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.06 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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