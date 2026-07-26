Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,310 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 25,271 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2,401.7% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,945 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,269 shares in the last quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,038 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 106,462 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,647 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $168,393,000 after acquiring an additional 93,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS is getting a sentiment boost from multiple headlines around its expanded pharmacy services, including nationwide filling of select pet prescriptions and a new service for harder-to-find medications, which could support retail pharmacy traffic and reinforce its convenience-driven growth story.

CVS is getting a sentiment boost from multiple headlines around its expanded pharmacy services, including nationwide filling of select pet prescriptions and a new service for harder-to-find medications, which could support retail pharmacy traffic and reinforce its convenience-driven growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive, with Zacks calling CVS a top long-term momentum stock and other reports noting a “Moderate Buy” consensus and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside tied to pharmacy, PBM, and Medicare Advantage execution. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains constructive, with Zacks calling CVS a top long-term momentum stock and other reports noting a “Moderate Buy” consensus and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside tied to pharmacy, PBM, and Medicare Advantage execution. Positive Sentiment: Options activity also pointed to bullish trading interest, with unusually heavy call buying in CVS, often interpreted as a sign that traders expect further upside or a continued positive trend.

Options activity also pointed to bullish trading interest, with unusually heavy call buying in CVS, often interpreted as a sign that traders expect further upside or a continued positive trend. Neutral Sentiment: A recent report on CVS’s dividend noted that payouts have been unchanged for 10 quarters, framing the dividend as a question for income investors rather than a clear catalyst for the stock.

A recent report on CVS’s dividend noted that payouts have been unchanged for 10 quarters, framing the dividend as a question for income investors rather than a clear catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: CVS stock has already had a strong run over the past year, and one article highlighted the shares nearing valuation levels that depend heavily on continued operational execution and policy stability.

CVS stock has already had a strong run over the past year, and one article highlighted the shares nearing valuation levels that depend heavily on continued operational execution and policy stability. Negative Sentiment: Henry Ford Health filed a lawsuit alleging CVS used fraudulent reimbursement practices tied to the 340B drug discount program, which could create legal costs, headline risk, and potential pressure on margins if the claims gain traction. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CVS Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $110.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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