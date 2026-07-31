Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc $SMA

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,180 shares of the healthcare company's stock after selling 130,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.57% of Smartstop Self Storage REIT worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,913,679 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $182,972,000 after buying an additional 710,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,576,922 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $110,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,596,133 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $78,611,000 after acquiring an additional 528,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,414,451 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $43,763,000 after acquiring an additional 218,386 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,404 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 487,811 shares during the last quarter.

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Smartstop Self Storage REIT Trading Down 3.8%

Smartstop Self Storage REIT stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 223.91 and a beta of 0.56. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 1,053.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Company Profile

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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