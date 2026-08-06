Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX - Free Report) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 68,661 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in America Movil were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of America Movil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in America Movil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of America Movil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of America Movil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of America Movil by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company's stock.

America Movil Stock Down 3.4%

AMX opened at $24.03 on Thursday. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. America Movil had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

America Movil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. America Movil's payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of America Movil in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of America Movil from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of America Movil from $21.80 to $20.80 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on America Movil to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered America Movil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.16.

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About America Movil

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

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