Cetera Investment Advisers Has $22.26 Million Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,442 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Cigna Group were worth $22,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.80.

View Our Latest Report on CI

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6%

CI opened at $291.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $315.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $286.15 and its 200 day moving average is $280.80.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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