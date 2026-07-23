Cetera Investment Advisers Has $252.34 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,891 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 14,057 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Visa were worth $252,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 6,096 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE V opened at $353.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $633.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $365.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $336.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $398.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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