Cetera Investment Advisers Has $26.56 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $26,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,903,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,568,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,759,494,000 after purchasing an additional 322,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,292,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $685,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $516,481,000 after purchasing an additional 776,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,566,093 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $466,382,000 after purchasing an additional 358,497 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $4,725,761.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,725,761.42. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $128.33 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $134.68. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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