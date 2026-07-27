Cetera Investment Advisers Has $31.66 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,564 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $31,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company's stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the company's stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company's 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.25.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies
Key Headlines Impacting TotalEnergies
Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TotalEnergies reported second-quarter results that highlighted a 67%-68% jump in profit, driven by higher oil prices and strong refining/trading margins. The company also posted solid cash flow and reduced net debt, reinforcing balance-sheet strength. Reuters: TotalEnergies Q2 profit up 67% on higher oil price, strong refining margins
- Positive Sentiment: The board approved a second interim dividend of €0.90 per share, a 5.9% increase from last year, which should appeal to income-focused investors. Business Wire: Second interim dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Management said the company earned about $400 million annually from Russian LNG cargo sales, adding to near-term cash generation. Reuters: Russian LNG sales
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $105 and kept a Buy rating, signaling further upside potential after the results. The Fly: TD Cowen price target increase
- Neutral Sentiment: One post-earnings note said Q2 earnings and sales missed estimates because lower production offset stronger cash flow and refining gains, so the market is balancing a mixed headline against better underlying profitability. Zacks: Q2 earnings and sales miss estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Management also said it will exit its stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia, a strategic move that reduces exposure but may limit some future upside from that asset. Reuters: Exit Arctic LNG 2
- Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated a Neutral rating with an $85 target, suggesting limited upside from current levels compared with more bullish analyst views. Benzinga: Piper Sandler rating
TotalEnergies Profile
(Free Report
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TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.
In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.
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