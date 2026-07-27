Cetera Investment Advisers Has $31.66 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,564 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $31,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company's stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the company's stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company's 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.25.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies

Key Headlines Impacting TotalEnergies

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TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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