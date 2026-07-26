Cetera Investment Advisers Has $32.11 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,168 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Marriott International were worth $32,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,472 shares of the company's stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $374.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.76 and a 52-week high of $410.98. The business's 50 day moving average price is $378.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.16.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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