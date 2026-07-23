Cetera Investment Advisers Has $356.67 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Tesla were worth $356,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $374.01 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $405.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $297.82 and a one year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 343.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Erste Group Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore raised Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $415.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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