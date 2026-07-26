Cetera Investment Advisers Has $36.64 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635,656 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 153,630 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business's 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.50%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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