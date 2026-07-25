Cetera Investment Advisers Has $66.42 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,952 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $66,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,860 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,445 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.08.

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Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 164,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,238,235.20. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689 in the last 90 days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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