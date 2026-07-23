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Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
RTX logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Cetera Investment Advisers increased its RTX stake by 8.8% in the first quarter, adding 53,278 shares and bringing its holdings to 661,761 shares valued at about $127.7 million.
  • RTX reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $1.78 per share beating estimates and revenue of $22.08 billion topping expectations, while revenue rose 8.7% from a year earlier.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, payable Sept. 3, which implies a 1.5% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,761 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in RTX were worth $127,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock worth $16,851,633,000 after acquiring an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,069 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,998,155,000 after acquiring an additional 625,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $3,167,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.5%

RTX opened at $194.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $149.11 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $185.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.89. The firm has a market cap of $262.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RTX (NYSE:RTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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