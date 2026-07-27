Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 31,390 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,063 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in General Motors were worth $24,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 133.9% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 187.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,466 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $117,670,000 after buying an additional 1,030,089 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,454,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Down 0.1%

GM opened at $82.59 on Monday. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Article Title

GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Article Title

Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Positive Sentiment: GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Article Title

GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Article Title

GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Article Title

Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: GM’s pullback on EVs after a roughly $10.9 billion charge underscores the cost of prior EV investments and reminds investors that the transition remains expensive and uncertain. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here